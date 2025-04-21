The Minty Alternative To Coffee That Packs A Caffeine Punch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking for an easy alternative to your morning (or afternoon, or evening) coffee? Maybe something that won't make you quite as jittery? Some caffeinated waters may be more hydrating than regular coffee. Plus, there are other coffee alternatives that don't stain your teeth. Still, you have to lug around a bottle or mug. Caffeinated mints might just be the answer you're looking for — yep, like a breath mint in a little tin. With energy mints, you can easily bring your pick-me-up right there in your pocket and dose out the amount of caffeine to get exactly what you need. Caffeine mints are much lower in calories (most are sugar-free or close) than almost anything made by a barista, and they even give you fresh breath, rather than the lingering, sour smell of coffee.

The caffeinated mint market has recently exploded, so what do you need to know, and what are some brands to try? As for the caffeine kick, the amount of caffeine in a coffee or espresso depends on how its made and how the beans are roasted. It's not always super precise, but each ounce of brewed coffee usually has about 12 to 16 milligrams of caffeine. So, an 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee usually contains around 95 milligrams but could even be upwards of 200. An espresso, on the other hand, has around 60 to 65 milligrams.

However, most caffeine mints contain about 40 to 60 milligrams of caffeine per mint, with 80 milligrams at the higher end. Because the mints are tiny and usually consumed pretty quickly, they'll kick in right away when you're feeling a lull. Some people who use them also report a smoother, more balanced sense of energy from them, with no jitters or crash.