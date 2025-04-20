The Case For Putting Jam On Your Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sandwiches combine the best components of the most important (or maybe not) meal of the day in one handheld portable provision. A typical breakfast sandwich may include a fried egg topped with crispy bacon, melty cheddar cheese, and a hearty schmear of avocado held together by a crispy yet tender English muffin. Basic upgrades can include using a buttermilk biscuit, doubling up on pork, or adding a dollop of mayo for added richness. But you're no basic breakfast buff, and your morning meal deserves a hint of something bursting with as much personality as you. Enter jam — the underrated but totally necessary breakfast sandwich spread.

For starters, sweet and savory flavors just work together (see: trail mix, chicken and waffles, candied bacon). By introducing the tangy, sweet, and fruity taste of jam into an umami-packed breakfast sandwich, you deepen and expand its flavor profile for a more well-rounded and satisfying meal. Because salt is a flavor enhancer and exists in most elements of a breakfast sandwich, be it cured bacon or eggs fried in pesto oil, it further amplifies these full-bodied, synergistic flavors. And with its sticky, gooey, and spreadable texture, jam also enhances the mouthfeel of a breakfast sandwich by countering the crunchy toast and charred meat. Plus, jammy toast is commonly served alongside breakfast platters that feature the same ingredients you'd put on a sandwich. Seeing that you're probably already eating the individual components of a jam-kissed breakfast sandwich on Sunday mornings, combining them so you can enjoy each sweet, savory, and salty ingredient in one bite makes all the sense in the world.