12 Differences Between Lidl And Aldi

Aldi and Lidl are two German-owned grocery chains, and while the similar names might have you thinking that they're related, they're not. In fact, while they do have some similarities — both have sections with those limited-time fun finds, for example — they have some distinct differences that affect how you shop at each and what you'll encounter in those locations.

Both Aldi and Lidl have made inroads into the U.S. grocery scene over the past several years. The two companies are popular and offer a mix of products, and each company plans to expand and increase its share of the shopping market. But, the two have different approaches toward issues like packaging, delivery, and even what specialized departments they want to offer to customers. If you're lucky enough to live in a region that has both chains, you'd do well to check them both out if you haven't already. Here's a look at the differences you'll encounter when you make a trip to Aldi and shop at Lidl.