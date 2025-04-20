Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Way To Enjoy Chicken Wings

Every chef has their preferred way of enjoying food, and when it comes to chicken wings, Andrew Zimmern's go-to way to prepare this fowl favorite was inspired by an eating excursion in Hong Kong. While Zimmern's favorite midnight snack is grilled toast with butter and anchovies, the chef revealed on an episode of Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Made" that when he wants comfort food he craves Grandmother's Chinese chicken wings. It took Zimmern 20 years to perfect the recreated recipe, but his quest was worth it.

He explained, "A Chinese master sauce reduced around chicken wings...is, for my money, one of the world's greatest recipes." While Zimmern was able to discern all the ingredients for the delectable sauce right away, getting the ratios right was the "Bizarre Foods" host's biggest challenge. Then a fortunate stroke of serendipity came his way. A friend's wife gifted Zimmern a Chinese chef's recipe book that contained the ratios for the liquids for the sauce.

As the chef learned, the liquids need to be precise or the sauce will skew too salty, sweet, spicy, sour, etc. The liquid base is made from water, sake, naturally brewed soy sauce, oyster sauce, and mirin, which is a sweet Japanese cooking wine that will also make your fried rice unforgettable. Then it's time to add the spices.