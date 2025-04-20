You'll Never Eat Fries The Same Again After You Beer Batter Them

You've probably had beer-battered fish before, but have you had beer-battered fries? If not, you're sorely missing out. We've talked about the 12 best foods to beer batter and fry, and French fries are among them. To make beer-battered fries, first, start by making your own, and starting with cold oil is a simple technique that gives you the best results.

From there, you want to partially cook your potatoes, raising the oil's temperature to about 350 degrees. The next step is to batter them and go for a second fry. The batter can be made of a combo of starches, liquid, and seasonings, and you're going to want to grab some beer for the liquid component. We suggest rice flour and cornstarch (one part cornstarch for every three parts flour) for an extra crispy exterior, along with a half teaspoon of baking powder and whatever seasonings you prefer.

The second fry can be done in a pot or pan of oil on the stove, but an air fryer can be used if you have one. To get a double-battered fry, you would dunk them in the batter again after the first dunk and fry, and then cook them for another two to three minutes. The beer contributes to an even crispier crust thanks to carbonation, and it helps develop a desirable golden-brown color. It also adds a delectable and subtle beer taste to your fries that can be enhanced further by adding things like Cajun seasoning for an even bigger flavor bomb.