Toss Food In Skillets Like A Pro With A Simple Technique

Seeing professional chefs in action is like watching skilled athletes play a team sport. They lift heavy pots and containers with ease, cook side by side with their co-workers, and tolerate blistering burns and injuries without pausing, eliciting barely a wince. While cooking at home doesn't require the measured dance witnessed in restaurant kitchens, it is fun to attempt some of the pros' more spectacular techniques, such as tossing food in a hot skillet, a fun but non-essential skill that only requires practice quickly moving the pan forward and back.

As with any technique, there are a few rules to remember. First, you want to use a pan with sloped sides so the food can slide easily out and upwards. Think of it like a ski slope or skateboarding ramp: The incline of the slope provides the needed gravitational pull, creating both the speed and force to propel the skier or skateboarder into the air. The same happens with food in a pan. Secondly, the type of food you're flipping matters. For large items like a pancake, just err on the side of caution and use a spatula. Tossing should be reserved for sautéing chopped veggies or coating pasta in a sauce, for example. Finally, make sure you add enough oil in your sauté pan, as none of the food should be sticking to the bottom.