Give Your Sandwich A Tangy Twist With Crispy 'Pickle Bread'

As one of the more controversial sandwich toppings, pickles are kind of a love-it-or-hate-it ingredient. Their acidic flavor, unforgettable crunch, and conspicuous green color have driven many sandwich lovers to cry "hold the pickles" at the drive-thru. But for those of us happy just to get a spear on the side, these vinegary treats are a must. The pickle lovers of the world are always searching for new ways to use these briny cucumbers — and now they're replacing sandwich bread entirely with the stuff. Cooks on social media platforms are hooked on a viral sandwich of sorts that swaps the bread with long, thin slices of pickles which are smothered with cheese and baked until they're firm and crispy enough to fit whatever sandwich fillings you like.

Making pickle "bread" is a quick three-step process: Sprinkle a bed of shredded cheese on a baking tray, arrange pat-dried pickles of your choice on top, and finish off with another layer of shredded cheese before baking until golden. There's a lot of room for customization and creativity here, which probably owes to its popularity online. The only thing your pickles need to be is thinly sliced, like the longer sandwich slice variety, but anything goes in terms of flavor. Dill, sweet, or hot, it's all up to personal preference. But if you're stumped on which brand to buy, it's worthwhile to look into which store-bought pickles are the best.

As for the cheese, cheddar is the most commonly used variety. Plenty of folks emphasize the low-carb factor of the pickle "bread," which is a nice perk, but it's what you put between your slices that makes the whole thing work so well.