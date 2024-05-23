Bacon Lettuce Pickle Sandwiches Are Here To Put Your BLTs To Shame
If you've ever set foot in a sandwich shop, you know how complicated such a simple dish can be. Not only is the sandwich surprisingly difficult to define, but there are so many different combinations of ingredients that taste delicious between bread. Even the classics, like the BLT, can be improved upon. Although it is named for its signature ingredients (bacon, lettuce, and tomato), swapping the tomatoes for pickles doesn't ruin the sanctity of the sandwich. In fact, the substitution can make it way better.
Striking the perfect balance between sweet and savory, the BLT is beloved for being crispy and juicy, especially during summertime, also known as tomato season. But sometimes slices of the succulent red fruit aren't so satisfying, taking on a mealy or watery texture. The last thing you want is a sandwich that's too dry or wet, which is where pickles come in. No mere condiment, juicy, zesty pickles balance out the other ingredients to make each bite more pleasant. Their brininess also adds extra oomph to the lettuce and fatty pork, introducing tart, sweet, or even spicy flavors that balance out the smoky bacon (which is best cooked in an oven, not a skillet) and fresh greens.
So, if you haven't thought about substituting tomatoes for pickles in a BLT before, you should. But be warned, tender tomatoes or not, you might never want to go back to the standard sandwich. After all, the BLP is fit for all seasons, not just summer.
What pickles do for a BLT that tomatoes don't
Pickles are already a common addition to all kinds of sandwiches and subs, so there's no reason not to tuck them in with layers of lettuce, bacon and mayonnaise. Besides, they offer the best of both worlds when it comes to texture. The zippy cured cukes boast a nice crunch but are still juicy and tender, complementing the crispiness of the bacon, lettuce, and toasted bread. Compared to tomatoes, which can sometimes be unpleasantly mushy, pickles also tend to be sliced thinner and are easier to bite through.
In terms of flavor, pickles pack a lot. Anyone who has wandered through the condiments aisle at the supermarket can attest to all the different types of pickles, each bringing a unique brininess to the table. For the classic vinegary, herbaceous flavor, go with standard dill slices. Prefer a sweeter, tangier pickle to cut through the bacon's saltiness? Either bread and butter pickles or traditional sweet pickles have a slightly sugary brine to do the trick. Fancy some extra heat? Horseradish or spicy chile pickles will send your sandwich into orbit.
Besides being a great way to amplify your fried chicken marinade, pickle juice can also play a role in sandwich making. Prefer homemade spreads instead of plain mayo for slathering? Some seasoned, vinegary brine can add unique acidity to the mix. No matter how you use them, though, pickles are the perfect swap for elevating BLTs in both texture and taste.