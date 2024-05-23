Bacon Lettuce Pickle Sandwiches Are Here To Put Your BLTs To Shame

If you've ever set foot in a sandwich shop, you know how complicated such a simple dish can be. Not only is the sandwich surprisingly difficult to define, but there are so many different combinations of ingredients that taste delicious between bread. Even the classics, like the BLT, can be improved upon. Although it is named for its signature ingredients (bacon, lettuce, and tomato), swapping the tomatoes for pickles doesn't ruin the sanctity of the sandwich. In fact, the substitution can make it way better.

Striking the perfect balance between sweet and savory, the BLT is beloved for being crispy and juicy, especially during summertime, also known as tomato season. But sometimes slices of the succulent red fruit aren't so satisfying, taking on a mealy or watery texture. The last thing you want is a sandwich that's too dry or wet, which is where pickles come in. No mere condiment, juicy, zesty pickles balance out the other ingredients to make each bite more pleasant. Their brininess also adds extra oomph to the lettuce and fatty pork, introducing tart, sweet, or even spicy flavors that balance out the smoky bacon (which is best cooked in an oven, not a skillet) and fresh greens.

So, if you haven't thought about substituting tomatoes for pickles in a BLT before, you should. But be warned, tender tomatoes or not, you might never want to go back to the standard sandwich. After all, the BLP is fit for all seasons, not just summer.

