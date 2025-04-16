A Buttery Biscuit Is The Bread Swap Your Burger Needs

There are a few mistakes everyone makes when cooking a burger. One of them is only focusing on what's between the bun rather than the bun itself; the flavor and texture of the bun serves major importance. If you're looking for a way to take things up a notch, try swapping a standard bun out for a buttery biscuit. Biscuits have a different consistency than the usual white bread bun; they're a little denser and flakier versus the light, squishy feel that a bun offers. That dense yet flaky texture might actually help absorb some of the sauce and meat juices from your patty, making it a joy to eat.

A standard biscuit sometimes has a slightly sweet taste to it, though if you're making the biscuits from scratch, add-ons like cheddar or garlic can accentuate the savory flavor. Keep in mind that the burger's ingredients need to blend well with the biscuit's taste, which could determine whether you opt for something sweet as the bun, like a honey biscuit, or something savory, such as a jalapeño cheddar biscuit.