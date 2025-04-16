A Buttery Biscuit Is The Bread Swap Your Burger Needs
There are a few mistakes everyone makes when cooking a burger. One of them is only focusing on what's between the bun rather than the bun itself; the flavor and texture of the bun serves major importance. If you're looking for a way to take things up a notch, try swapping a standard bun out for a buttery biscuit. Biscuits have a different consistency than the usual white bread bun; they're a little denser and flakier versus the light, squishy feel that a bun offers. That dense yet flaky texture might actually help absorb some of the sauce and meat juices from your patty, making it a joy to eat.
A standard biscuit sometimes has a slightly sweet taste to it, though if you're making the biscuits from scratch, add-ons like cheddar or garlic can accentuate the savory flavor. Keep in mind that the burger's ingredients need to blend well with the biscuit's taste, which could determine whether you opt for something sweet as the bun, like a honey biscuit, or something savory, such as a jalapeño cheddar biscuit.
How to build the best biscuit burger
Consider what kind of burger you're making before deciding on which biscuit flavor is best. Flavors should contrast and complement, so a bacon cheeseburger's savory toppings might pair better with a sweet biscuit. If you want to top your burger with sweeter ingredients, like caramelized onions, then a savory cheddar biscuit will work well. A cheddar biscuit would also work well with a barbecue-style burger.
From-scratch biscuits might have the best flavor, but it's not necessary to make them by hand — you can still make canned biscuits taste homemade by livening them up with a little butter and some seasonings. Keep in mind that canned biscuits tend to be smaller than typical burger buns, so adjust the patty size as needed. While the denser biscuits are good for absorbing moisture, don't overdo it by adding too many burger toppings. You should still be able to comfortably hold the burger with one hand.