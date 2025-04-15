Add Pickles To Your Next Pico De Gallo For A Tangy Twist

Pickles and salsa aren't a frequent culinary overlap, so you may wonder what's the best preserved cucumber for the job. Ubiquitous dill pickles are an excellent starting point: Their herbal, tangy, and salty flavor melds well with the other ingredients in pico de gallo. For extra flavor, consider also using pickles flavored with bold additions like garlic, chilies, mustard, or peppercorns. If the tomatoes are extra-ripe, consider leaning into their juicy sweetness with the more sugary notes of bread and butter or sweet pickles. Either fermented or vinegar-preserved pickles will work; just anticipate different tangy flavors.

Incorporating pickles into the formula isn't too difficult — simply dice up the cucumbers into a size similar to the other ingredients. If the pickle is particularly tangy, leave out the lime juice, but more often than not, the citrus is still a welcome addition. Don't neglect adding hot peppers like jalapeño, serrano, or something even more punchy: The tangy cucumbers pair well with spice. And for extra pickle flavor, consider also pouring in some brine from the jar.

This rendition of pico de gallo will still combine delectably with chips, and it enhances simply prepared, mild proteins like chicken, pork, and fish. While the pickle's flavor won't meld with the Mexican or Tex-Mex palate in dishes like fajitas, burritos, or tacos, consider more American-style applications like hot dogs, sandwiches, or even a burger. Think of it like a tangy, fresh relish that can enliven other flavors with each spoonful.