The First Diet Soda Came From A Company You've Never Heard Of

Diet soda is an odd part of food and drink culture. To many people, zero-calorie or zero-sugar drinks don't taste better than the original version, and it seems like there's always some media buzz about their ingredients. Why put them on the supermarket shelf? The original purpose of these drinks is sweeter than you think.

Hyman Kirsch was a Russian immigrant who founded Kirsch Bottling Company in Brooklyn, New York. He also served as the vice president for the Jewish Sanitarium for Chronic Diseases (now known as the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center). Kirsch had developed recipes for ginger ale and cherry sodas, which at the time were likely made with pure sugar. This chemical compound gives a lot of sodas their signature sweet charm, but it wasn't optimal for diabetic patients who had to avoid sugary foods and beverages.

Kirsch, sympathizing with diabetic patients, decided to develop No-Cal in 1952. It was a new soda recipe with an artificial sweetener so that people could enjoy a non-alcoholic sweet drink without worry. Ginger ale is America's oldest soda, so it makes sense that it was No-Cal's most renowned flavor. But while diet ginger ale and other sodas can help people reduce sugar intake, some artificial sweeteners can actually cause insulin resistance, according to Medical News Today. The impact of No-Cal and its successors remains debatable, but they're nonetheless a fascinating part of American beverage history.