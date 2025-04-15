Top Off Your Next Glass Of Red Wine With A Scoop Of Ice Cream And Taste The Magic

While you can make a float with other sodas besides root beer, you don't really need soda at all. Topping off a glass of red wine with a scoop of ice cream (or vice versa) might sound a little unconventional, or it might sound like just the adventure your glass of vino needs. A wine float, which is what we're really talking about, is more than an adult version of an ice cream float. It completely changes your mouth's interaction with the wine and your entire drinking experience. Drop a scoop of vanilla ice cream in a glass of sparkling red, and the two react in a magical way, causing the wine to fizz, the ice cream to melt, and the whole thing to become creamy and colorful.

This drink that tastes like dessert in a glass has been making the rounds on social media, and like the red wine with canned condensed milk trend, it's surprisingly good. When acidic wine and dairy-rich ice cream meet, you might expect it to curdle, but because the ice cream is frozen, the rate at which it denatures and becomes clumpy is significantly slower than when dairy is heated. As the ice cream melts, it blends with the wine and turns creamy. Upon first reaching your lips, you will feel like you are drinking wine and eating ice cream, but then, as this frozen dessert coats your mouth, the aftertaste hits. It's creamy, sweet, and greater than the sum of its parts.