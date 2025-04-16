How To Make The Classic Sex On The Beach Cocktail

Playful and timeless, Sex on the Beach is an International Bartenders Association (IBA) official cocktail, making it one of the most popular and frequently ordered mixed drinks of all time. The Sex on the Beach cocktail was invented in the 1980s by Florida bartender Ted Pizio, who set out to create a compelling drink featuring peach schnapps to win a local challenge that involved selling the most of the fruit-forward liqueur. Little did he know, he created an iconic cocktail whose bright, fruity flavors and sunset colors would echo through time.

To make a classic Sex on the Beach cocktail, it's best to stick to the recipe endorsed by the IBA. Use equal parts vodka, orange juice, and cranberry juice, and half as much peach schnapps. Instead of mixing it in a cocktail shaker and straining it over ice, add your ingredients directly to an ice-filled highball cocktail glass. There are no hard rules against shaking it, and it won't change the flavor, but building the cocktail directly in the glass lets the colors settle into soft layers that give it the peachy sun-kissed color it's known for. Before serving the drink, garnish with an orange wedge. Because it's made with vodka, a neutral spirit, Sex on the Beach cocktails are predominantly fruity and sweet with just a bit of bite, making it an ideal libation for those who enjoy strong drinks without a harsh taste.