Are Pizza Chains Considered Fast Food?

Somehow, it feels like there's a fundamental difference between swinging through the McDonald's drive-thru for a Big Mac and ordering a pizza from Round Table. Sure, it's still food you're eating less for the nutritional content than you are for the fulfillment of a late-night craving of familiar, greasy goodness. But ordering a custom pizza pie feels elevated somehow — a little fresher, with a little more likelihood that you'll eat it crowded around a table of friends rather than in the front seat of your car.

So, are pizza chains still considered fast food? The official consensus is yes. Of course, there are dissenters, but for chains like Little Caesars or Domino's, where your pizza is seemingly delivered in mere minutes, the speed of delivery is pretty indicative of its status: Even the best popular pizza chain can pretty well be placed in the realm of fast food.