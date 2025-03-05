Give Your Pizza A Gourmet Twist With A Surprising Canned Fruit

If you're looking for a fresh set of pizza toppings, look no further than the canned fruit section of the supermarket — and don't worry, the idea isn't to commit a crime against Italians by putting pineapple on there. Instead, grab a can of pears.

So, despite Italians' well-documented distaste for Hawaiian pizza (which is actually a Canadian creation), this doesn't mean all fruit on pizza is frowned upon. Figs also make a great topping. In the case of pears, they usually appear on pizzas with a white base (that is, no tomato sauce and often a white cheese like mozzarella, perhaps with garlic and olive oil instead).

A few ingredients pair well with pears — relatively pungent cheeses like gorgonzola (or other blue cheeses) work a treat, similarly, goat cheese is a worthy pairing. Another option is a salty, fatty charcuterie cut like prosciutto. Between the umami cheese or salty meat, both provide a neat contrast to pears' soft sweetness. Nuts like walnuts are also a common idea, providing crunchy variety in terms of texture, or thyme for a herbal note.