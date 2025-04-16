Matcha Works Surprisingly Well In Sangria. Here's How To Add It

Matcha is for more than just lattes. Equal parts flavorful and versatile, matcha can be used to liven up pastries, make matcha-infused butter, jazz up overnight oats, and, surprisingly, give a buzzy twist to a summer-ready batch of sangria. Although it may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when remixing your favorite sangria recipe, matcha is a secret weapon that arms sangria with a curiously caffeinated lift and an earthy finish.

Infusing sangria — an easy-to-make wine-based cocktail hailing from Spain — with matcha is a great way to zhuzh up the classic cocktail with an unconventional yet genius complexity and depth. Many matcha drinks call for 1 tablespoon of matcha per 8 ounces of hot water, but since the powder will be diluted with white wine and sangria mixers, it's best to use 2 tablespoons per 8 ounces of hot water to maximize its flavor. Slowly pour the hot water over the powder, whisking until it's clump-free, and combine with your other cocktail ingredients — et voilà — matcha-spiked sangria.

When paired with a sweet white wine specifically, matcha's earthy, grassy, and bittersweet tasting notes cut through any cloying tastes to develop a well-rounded, sophisticated flavor profile. On average, matcha drinks boast about 70 milligrams of caffeine, which is less than a cup of coffee, but enough to give your sangria an uplifting and energizing trim without the jitters and crash.