Matcha Works Surprisingly Well In Sangria. Here's How To Add It
Matcha is for more than just lattes. Equal parts flavorful and versatile, matcha can be used to liven up pastries, make matcha-infused butter, jazz up overnight oats, and, surprisingly, give a buzzy twist to a summer-ready batch of sangria. Although it may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when remixing your favorite sangria recipe, matcha is a secret weapon that arms sangria with a curiously caffeinated lift and an earthy finish.
Infusing sangria — an easy-to-make wine-based cocktail hailing from Spain — with matcha is a great way to zhuzh up the classic cocktail with an unconventional yet genius complexity and depth. Many matcha drinks call for 1 tablespoon of matcha per 8 ounces of hot water, but since the powder will be diluted with white wine and sangria mixers, it's best to use 2 tablespoons per 8 ounces of hot water to maximize its flavor. Slowly pour the hot water over the powder, whisking until it's clump-free, and combine with your other cocktail ingredients — et voilà — matcha-spiked sangria.
When paired with a sweet white wine specifically, matcha's earthy, grassy, and bittersweet tasting notes cut through any cloying tastes to develop a well-rounded, sophisticated flavor profile. On average, matcha drinks boast about 70 milligrams of caffeine, which is less than a cup of coffee, but enough to give your sangria an uplifting and energizing trim without the jitters and crash.
Making matcha sangria your own
Although it has a distinctive flavor profile of its own, matcha marries well with other flavors and fixings. Many cocktail connoisseurs like to prepare white wine matcha sangria with sparkling water or Prosecco and other green foodstuffs like grapes, kiwis, cucumbers, lime, and green apples, which culminate in a tangy, refreshing, sweet, yet earthy libation. But like all sangria, you can mix, match, and make it your own.
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are a bright and springy addition to a white wine matcha sangria that cuts through any over-the-top earthy notes while imparting a tart and naturally sweet top note. Other tasty fruit pairings may include stone fruits like peaches, nectarines, and plums; tropical fruits like pineapple and mango; or citrus fruits like grapefruit or blood orange — many of which can be introduced as whole fruits, juice, or by way of flavored spirits. For added complexity to complement fruit-forward flavors, try introducing fresh herbs, such as mint and basil, or floral liquid mixers like elderflower liqueur or lavender syrup. Whether it's champagne, lychee sparkling water, or Sprite, don't forget to top the cocktail with your favorite source of bubbles for a zippy and invigorating first sip.
If sweet white wine isn't for you, try using pinot grigio, which flaunts a refreshingly fruity taste without too much of a sugary aftertaste. Avoid using red wine, as its tannin-heavy palate doesn't quite mingle with the bittersweet vegetal notes found in matcha. Once you try a heaping batch of white wine matcha sangria stirred up with your favorite spirits, sparkles, sweeteners, and seeded fruits, it's destined to be your drink of the summer.