This Small Brand Makes The Best Chocolate Milk We've Ever Tasted

Promised Land has always been a dairy-centered company at its core since launching in 1987. While it's had stunts in ice cream and regular whole milk, tasty flavored milks have been enough to sustain the Promised Land brand. It's currently owned by LALA, the brand behind popular Mexican yogurt and crema products. It only makes sense that Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Whole Milk has an ingredient list just the way we like it: short and sweet.

The main ingredients for this flavored chocolate milk are whole milk, nonfat milk, sugar, salt, and alkalized cocoa, with guar gum and carrageenan as texture stabilizers. Part of what makes some store-bought chocolate milk better than homemade is that its recipe and manufacturing are boiled down to a science. The whole milk and cocoa are the real stars here.

Whole milk has a higher milkfat percentage than low-fat alternatives, so you're getting the whole range of flavor and thickness. This is why it's used as the base for foods like ice cream and French toast. Alkalized cocoa is a cocoa powder that is balanced with an alkali solution, making it less acidic. Promised Land's chocolate milk gets its sweetness and fat from natural sources, so there's no strange artificial aftertaste like some other flavored milks. You can find a quart at a middle-range price of around $5 per carton at a store near you.