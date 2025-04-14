If You Want Quality Chocolate Milk, Avoid Buying This Nostalgic Brand At All Costs

For all those on the hunt for a high-quality chocolate milk, Yoo-hoo is probably not for you. For one thing, the flavored beverage can't even be classified as chocolate milk. It's actually a "chocolate drink." The distinction between the two is obvious after looking at Yoo-hoo's ingredients. Yoo-hoo contains no actual milk. Instead, it's made of water, sugar, and a byproduct of milk called whey. (For reference, the top three ingredients in the best chocolate milk on our list — Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Milk — are milk, sugar, and cocoa.)

So, Yoo-hoo is a drink that happens to contain chocolate, but it's not chocolate milk. That makes Yoo-hoo a great choice for those who want a sweet chocolate drink without all the creaminess of a milk product. (Or, for all those who want another taste of the iconic childhood drink they grew up on.)

If you're stuck with a box or bottle of Yoo-hoo you don't want to drink straight, consider adding it to one of the cocktails every chocolate lover should know about, like a Brandy Alexander or a chocolate martini. (You can also make nonalcoholic versions.) Yoo-hoo's notes of chocolate and sugar would mesh easily with these drinks, enhancing the ingredients already there without adding an excess of creaminess. Or, take a page from John deBary's book, "Saved by the Bellini & Other 90s-Inspired Cocktails," and mix Yoo-hoo with herbaceous, anise-flavored absinthe.