How To Get The Most Out Of Red Onions Without Sacrificing Any Flavor

There's the right onion for any culinary situation. In fact, once you learn how various types of onions differ, you'll understand why one is better in casseroles while another is the right one to garnish a cocktail with. One of the most common onions you'll come across is red onion. It's not just that the purple-pink-hued allium is very common; it's also that red onions are most often used raw or pickled, which is why they are more noticeable. White and yellow onions are often incorporated into cooked dishes, so they are often not seen even when you taste them. With their stronger flavor due to the higher amount of the characteristic pungent sulfur compounds in them, such onions are better cooked, which mellows out and sweetens their notes.

While it may not seem like it because most people associate red onions with zingy sharpness, red onions actually have a more subtle, sweeter flavor than many other types of onions. Consequently, cooking mellows out their flavors too much, making them disappear in the dish without adding enough onion flavor. When cooked, the light magenta color also takes on a dull hue, which doesn't look too appetizing.

Thus, red onions are best eaten raw. However, this doesn't mean you can't control their pungency or flavor. From soaking them in cold water to pickling and even charring over a grill, red onions can be treated to add the perfect vibrant crunch and zing to a bevy of dishes.