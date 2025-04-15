How To Get The Most Out Of Red Onions Without Sacrificing Any Flavor
There's the right onion for any culinary situation. In fact, once you learn how various types of onions differ, you'll understand why one is better in casseroles while another is the right one to garnish a cocktail with. One of the most common onions you'll come across is red onion. It's not just that the purple-pink-hued allium is very common; it's also that red onions are most often used raw or pickled, which is why they are more noticeable. White and yellow onions are often incorporated into cooked dishes, so they are often not seen even when you taste them. With their stronger flavor due to the higher amount of the characteristic pungent sulfur compounds in them, such onions are better cooked, which mellows out and sweetens their notes.
While it may not seem like it because most people associate red onions with zingy sharpness, red onions actually have a more subtle, sweeter flavor than many other types of onions. Consequently, cooking mellows out their flavors too much, making them disappear in the dish without adding enough onion flavor. When cooked, the light magenta color also takes on a dull hue, which doesn't look too appetizing.
Thus, red onions are best eaten raw. However, this doesn't mean you can't control their pungency or flavor. From soaking them in cold water to pickling and even charring over a grill, red onions can be treated to add the perfect vibrant crunch and zing to a bevy of dishes.
Slice, dice, pickle, or char red onions to complement your meal
Finely sliced or diced red onion is one of the most common forms you'll see the allium in, most often in salad, salsa, or as a garnish over meat and fish dishes. Cut into strips or rings, thin slices of raw red onion provide the perfect contrast to rich, fatty flavors and textures. Since thick raw pieces can be overpowering, always cut onion into perfectly thin slices — something a peeler is great for. Another way to mellow the flavor of raw onions is to soak them in cold water, which dissipates the sulfur compounds responsible for pungency. Cold water also crisps up onion. You can use it to keep freshly sliced onion snappy till you're ready to use it and even to bring some crunch back into onion that may have spent too long in the fridge.
Pickled red onions are another classic, and many of our favorite eats, from tacos to smoked meats and subway sandwiches, would be incomplete without them. You can tweak the flavor by choosing what you add to the pickling jar with them, and to make pickled red onions even faster, simply use hot brine.
Just because they're not ideal in cooked dishes doesn't mean you can't use a bit of heat to elevate red onions. Charred or grilled red onions retain enough texture while their flavor sweetens, making them great as a side or a burger topping. In addition to brushing them with olive oil before grilling, you can even marinate the onions in spicy, sweet, and savory ingredients to make them taste just right.