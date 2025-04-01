The Simple Way To Prevent Long Kitchen Appliance Cords From Getting In The Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everybody loves a small kitchen appliance when they're doing some air frying (which can save you money). When they're not in use, however, these tools can create a lot of countertop clutter. The most stubbornly annoying contributor to the mess is unwieldy cords, which seem to dangle around everywhere when you're trying to do some meal prep. Long cords can also be a safety hazard, so it's helpful to find a way to corral all the cords to keep the kitchen tidy and your work space free and clear. The easiest fix, thankfully, is a pretty inexpensive hack: Just stick a removable strip-style hook to the back of each appliance and use it to wind up the cord.

Command products, for those who are not already initiated into the fan club, are plastic hooks that come with strong adhesive strips that won't damage surfaces. They were originally created for jobs like hanging pictures without using nails in walls (perfect for renters), but people have come up with all kinds of crafty ways to use them around the house, like this hack for hanging bags of chips in the pantry. In fact, so many people have used these hooks for organizing appliance cords that you can now buy kits specifically for the job.