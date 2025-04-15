Never Miss This Step When Using Beef Neck Bones To Create A Hearty Gravy
Eye-catching beef cuts like ribeye or a prime roast often garner attention, but there's a delicious appeal to modest options like beef neck bones, too. Full of nutritious collagen and fat, knowing how to cook low and slow results in transforming beef neck bones into a decadent form: gravy. What better dish to convey beef richness than gravy? Enjoyed across the American South, a good beef neck bone gravy delights by way of its spiced, meaty flavor and hearty, thick texture. Achieving a thick consistency is key — a runny gravy disappoints — so you'll want to make sure to never miss an important thickening step: adding a cornstarch slurry.
Since the dish involves bones, you will create some gelatin during slow cooking. Adding in cornstarch will accelerate the thickening, through a separate process called gelatinization. Once added to the simmering beef gravy, these starch molecules lose structure, spreading a compound called amylopectin to bind the dish into a hearty whole. It's a simple addition that'll surely enhance your resulting beef neck bone gravy.
Thicken a beef neck bone gravy with a cornstarch slurry
Although the science behind cornstarch may seem intimidating, knowing how to thicken gravy with cornstarch couldn't be easier. You'll want to make the addition once your beef neck bones have already cooked down and formed an aromatic sauce. Then, combine the cornstarch with cold water in a separate bowl: such a move aids slurry integration. Next, simply add to the gravy in small scoops at a time, gently heating until the sauce thickens. Don't add too much at once — a small amount of slurry can be surprisingly effective.
Recipes for neck bone gravy often involve flour, a more traditional choice. While the ingredient still creates a delicious gravy, note that you'll need more flour and a longer thickening duration than cornstarch. Cornstarch also makes for a more convenient, and gluten-free, choice. Alternatively, you could also use potato starch in place of cornstarch for enhanced thickening potential. Regardless, just make sure to not forget the thickening step, as it'll create the most mouthwatering and hearty beef neck bone gravy.