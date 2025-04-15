Never Miss This Step When Using Beef Neck Bones To Create A Hearty Gravy

Eye-catching beef cuts like ribeye or a prime roast often garner attention, but there's a delicious appeal to modest options like beef neck bones, too. Full of nutritious collagen and fat, knowing how to cook low and slow results in transforming beef neck bones into a decadent form: gravy. What better dish to convey beef richness than gravy? Enjoyed across the American South, a good beef neck bone gravy delights by way of its spiced, meaty flavor and hearty, thick texture. Achieving a thick consistency is key — a runny gravy disappoints — so you'll want to make sure to never miss an important thickening step: adding a cornstarch slurry.

Since the dish involves bones, you will create some gelatin during slow cooking. Adding in cornstarch will accelerate the thickening, through a separate process called gelatinization. Once added to the simmering beef gravy, these starch molecules lose structure, spreading a compound called amylopectin to bind the dish into a hearty whole. It's a simple addition that'll surely enhance your resulting beef neck bone gravy.