Have You Noticed A Change In Trader Joe's Dijon Mustard? You're Not Alone

Next to the Trader Joe's seasonings that deserve a spot in your spice cabinet, the brand's private-label condiments are equally popular. Beyond the store's bruschetta topping and chili crunch, Trader Joe's Dijon mustard is considered a go-to product. However, not every batch of this tangy condiment tastes exactly the same.

As a matter of fact, through the years, customers here and there have found certain jars of TJ's Dijon mustard to be more spicy than others. In a Reddit post, one customer compared the condiment's heat level to wasabi. Many users agreed to the product's variability. One customer admitted to assuaging the heat by mixing the brand's Dijon with yellow mustard before consuming.

The ingredients used to make Dijon mustard are partially responsible for the flavor-related discrepancies that occur between jars. For starters, there are nuanced differences between Dijon mustard and spicy brown mustard; while both varieties are typically made with hot brown mustard seeds, Dijon mustard includes more vinegar which softens their sharp flavor. Yet the amount of vinegar may differ ever-so-slightly between batches, differentiating one jar of mustard's spice level from the next.

Though, in another Reddit post regarding the same conundrum, one user claimed the spiciness diminishes over time, especially after opening and refrigerating the product. That being said, oxidation can also occur in unopened jars of mustard depending on their shelf life. Truth be told, the variability of Dijon mustard isn't solely exclusive to Trader Joe's.