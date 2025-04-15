Have You Noticed A Change In Trader Joe's Dijon Mustard? You're Not Alone
Next to the Trader Joe's seasonings that deserve a spot in your spice cabinet, the brand's private-label condiments are equally popular. Beyond the store's bruschetta topping and chili crunch, Trader Joe's Dijon mustard is considered a go-to product. However, not every batch of this tangy condiment tastes exactly the same.
As a matter of fact, through the years, customers here and there have found certain jars of TJ's Dijon mustard to be more spicy than others. In a Reddit post, one customer compared the condiment's heat level to wasabi. Many users agreed to the product's variability. One customer admitted to assuaging the heat by mixing the brand's Dijon with yellow mustard before consuming.
The ingredients used to make Dijon mustard are partially responsible for the flavor-related discrepancies that occur between jars. For starters, there are nuanced differences between Dijon mustard and spicy brown mustard; while both varieties are typically made with hot brown mustard seeds, Dijon mustard includes more vinegar which softens their sharp flavor. Yet the amount of vinegar may differ ever-so-slightly between batches, differentiating one jar of mustard's spice level from the next.
Though, in another Reddit post regarding the same conundrum, one user claimed the spiciness diminishes over time, especially after opening and refrigerating the product. That being said, oxidation can also occur in unopened jars of mustard depending on their shelf life. Truth be told, the variability of Dijon mustard isn't solely exclusive to Trader Joe's.
More reasons why TJ's Dijon mustard varies in flavor
Even though Trader Joe's Dijon mustard is made with minimal ingredients, including mustard seeds, distilled vinegar, white wine, and salt, the individual processes within its production leaves room for minor differences between batches. These incongruencies are also common among other major brands.
While the amount of vinegar used per batch is a key factor as well as how finely ground the mustard seeds are at the time of production, the age of your mustard at the time of purchase also plays a significant role. Even though some Redditors worry that the intense spiciness of TJ's Dijon might signify an expired or bad batch of mustard, the opposite is more likely.
When mustard is fresh, the potency of the seeds is much higher. While adding water and vinegar does reduce its heat, liquid doesn't have complete control over prepared mustard's underlying bite. Therefore, if you find a particular batch of mustard to be spicier than the last, there's a decent chance your current jar is actually fresher than you initially thought.
Since there's no guarantee your next jar of Trader Joe's Dijon mustard won't test your spice tolerance, consider refrigerating it upon purchase to dampen any excessive spiciness. You can also opt for yellow mustard instead of Dijon. Or, use a popular steak sauce for an effective Dijon mustard substitute; simply combine Worcestershire sauce with a small amount of mayonnaise or sour cream.