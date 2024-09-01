Frozen Pickles Will Be The Star Of Your Next Charcuterie Board
The best charcuterie boards have a variety of flavors: something sweet like apple slices or fig jam, salty like cured meat and nuts, and perhaps something briny like olives or pickled vegetables. Miniature pickles called cornichons are also a popular addition to charcuterie platters, as their tangy flavor pairs beautifully with creamy cheeses and savory meats. But what if instead of simply having pickles on your board, you could have a bit of their briny taste in every bite?
In the same way you would sprinkle salt, shredded parmesan, or lemon zest onto a dish, you can grate frozen pickles over your favorite meats and cheeses for a burst of flavor. Rather than buying flavored salt or pickle seasoning, you can easily make your own charcuterie topping using fresh cornichons or dill pickles. Your platter will have a vinegary kick to it, and the pickle shavings also make for an aesthetically pleasing garnish.
How to freeze and grate pickles
Cucumbers don't do so well in the freezer because they're about 95 percent water, which means the freezing and thawing process leaves them a bit mushy. Pickles, however, will remain firm because their added salt draws moisture out of the cucumber. While frozen sliced pickles are a refreshing treat, you'll want to freeze a whole pickle for grating. Cornichons are the obvious choice, but you can also use dill pickles, which are slightly more sour. Simply place as many pickles as you'd like on a tray or baking sheet and put it in the freezer overnight or until the pickles are frozen solid.
Once you've assembled your charcuterie board, remove a pickle from the freezer and use a microplane to grate it directly over the platter. You can also place the shavings in a bowl if you'd like more control over how much you add. It's up to you whether you want pickle-flavored everything or prefer to save the tangy topping for select items.
Frozen pickles have endless potential
Your guests will be impressed when you whip out a charcuterie board with shaved pickle topping at your next event, but meat and cheese platters aren't the only use for this frozen treat. Anything you would normally add sliced pickles to can be replaced with this unique alternative, from sandwiches to burgers to deviled eggs. Frozen pickles are also great on hot dogs or sprinkled on a savory bagel with lox and capers. The possibilities are almost endless if you're a fan of pickles' briny flavor.
Another benefit of using frozen pickle shavings is that the cold can serve as a nice contrast to otherwise room-temperature food. In the same way that cool jam fresh from the refrigerator tastes great with some creamy room-temperature camembert, grated frozen pickle elevates your experience no matter what you pair it with. Once you've tried this easy flavor-enhancing hack, you'll be tempted to put frozen pickles on just about everything.