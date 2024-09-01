Frozen Pickles Will Be The Star Of Your Next Charcuterie Board

The best charcuterie boards have a variety of flavors: something sweet like apple slices or fig jam, salty like cured meat and nuts, and perhaps something briny like olives or pickled vegetables. Miniature pickles called cornichons are also a popular addition to charcuterie platters, as their tangy flavor pairs beautifully with creamy cheeses and savory meats. But what if instead of simply having pickles on your board, you could have a bit of their briny taste in every bite?

In the same way you would sprinkle salt, shredded parmesan, or lemon zest onto a dish, you can grate frozen pickles over your favorite meats and cheeses for a burst of flavor. Rather than buying flavored salt or pickle seasoning, you can easily make your own charcuterie topping using fresh cornichons or dill pickles. Your platter will have a vinegary kick to it, and the pickle shavings also make for an aesthetically pleasing garnish.