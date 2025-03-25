Transform Pickles Into An Irresistible Snack By Combining Them With A Classic Appetizer
Pickles on their own are delicious. And while we may be a little bit biased towards Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears, which are our personal favorite store-bought pickles, we can't deny that every pickle has its own unique qualities that make it the perfect addition to any meal. Pickles pair well with just about anything: peanut butter, slices of pastrami, and even the delicious concoction of egg yolk, mayonnaise, and cheese that tops the average deviled egg.
You read that right! Most deviled egg mixtures consist of mashed egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper (or paprika), dating back to the spiced eggs served by Ancient Romans, and it is delectable on top of a crunchy pickle. The beauty of a pickle replacing the usual hard-boiled egg is that pickles can be cut into different shapes depending on the taste of the chef. Whether the pickle is sliced, cut into a spear, or hollowed out with a small spoon, the mayo mixture can be slathered onto the pickle or put into a bowl for easy dipping.
Why do deviled pickles work so well?
While the combination of pickles and mayo is mainly a hit with the pregnant population, it's difficult to deny that they taste fantastic together. This is because both mayonnaise and pickles are acidic. The two complement each other by enhancing the other ingredient, making for an undeniably delicious pairing. An important part of a deviled egg's mayonnaise filling is the egg yolk, which the pickle also tastes delicious alongside pickles because the aforementioned acidity cuts through the fatty, creamy taste of the yolk. Pickles are also a fantastic addition to a charcuterie board, where they shine next to various meats and cheeses.
And while similar flavors taste great together, there are plenty of other toppings that can be added to deviled pickles that also amplify their flavor. Common yet unique deviled egg garnishes like bacon, blue cheese, and even Sriracha could be a fantastic addition to any deviled pickle recipe. Lesser-known ingredients like butter, dill weed, and taco seasoning may seem a little odd but are hidden gems that should absolutely be explored on any deviled egg (or pickle).