Transform Pickles Into An Irresistible Snack By Combining Them With A Classic Appetizer

Pickles on their own are delicious. And while we may be a little bit biased towards Claussen Kosher Dill Pickle Spears, which are our personal favorite store-bought pickles, we can't deny that every pickle has its own unique qualities that make it the perfect addition to any meal. Pickles pair well with just about anything: peanut butter, slices of pastrami, and even the delicious concoction of egg yolk, mayonnaise, and cheese that tops the average deviled egg.

You read that right! Most deviled egg mixtures consist of mashed egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper (or paprika), dating back to the spiced eggs served by Ancient Romans, and it is delectable on top of a crunchy pickle. The beauty of a pickle replacing the usual hard-boiled egg is that pickles can be cut into different shapes depending on the taste of the chef. Whether the pickle is sliced, cut into a spear, or hollowed out with a small spoon, the mayo mixture can be slathered onto the pickle or put into a bowl for easy dipping.