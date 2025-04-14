Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering This Sauce At Arby's

Despite the fact that Arby's has struggled to win over fast food fans, it's still a winner in our books. Where else can you get a Super Arby's sandwich? What other fast food joint offers the same onion-y buns, piles of meat, and crunchy, well-seasoned curly fries? Arby's is also known for its abundant sauces, and we have ranked every Arby's sauce. Some options (we're looking at you, horsey and Arby's sauce) are absolutely divine, and others you could probably stand to leave behind. At the very bottom of the barrel for us was Arby's ranch.

Why should you avoid ordering this sauce? Well, first of all, Arby's just has better options. Our taster found that it lacked the herbaceous flavor you might expect a ranch sauce to provide. This ranking really looked at what Arby's sauces could add to other dishes, and the ranch doesn't bring much to the party at all. It gets lost in the stronger flavors of their sauced-up sandwiches. Even for the fries, it doesn't add much more than that subtle pop of creaminess without any additional flavor. If you're going to be nabbing sauce packets, go for Arby's or horsey sauce instead.