Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering This Sauce At Arby's
Despite the fact that Arby's has struggled to win over fast food fans, it's still a winner in our books. Where else can you get a Super Arby's sandwich? What other fast food joint offers the same onion-y buns, piles of meat, and crunchy, well-seasoned curly fries? Arby's is also known for its abundant sauces, and we have ranked every Arby's sauce. Some options (we're looking at you, horsey and Arby's sauce) are absolutely divine, and others you could probably stand to leave behind. At the very bottom of the barrel for us was Arby's ranch.
Why should you avoid ordering this sauce? Well, first of all, Arby's just has better options. Our taster found that it lacked the herbaceous flavor you might expect a ranch sauce to provide. This ranking really looked at what Arby's sauces could add to other dishes, and the ranch doesn't bring much to the party at all. It gets lost in the stronger flavors of their sauced-up sandwiches. Even for the fries, it doesn't add much more than that subtle pop of creaminess without any additional flavor. If you're going to be nabbing sauce packets, go for Arby's or horsey sauce instead.
Is this ranch redeemable?
Now, this isn't saying that Arby's ranch isn't a popular option. In fact, if you like a creamy, buttermilk-forward ranch experience, this might actually be a good pick for you. If you do opt for this condiment, pairing it with less saucy sandwiches to give it an actual chance to shine. Go for the crispy chicken sandwich or a chicken slider if you don't want any competing flavors. If you want to get the Buffalo chicken sandwich, we suggest loading up your ranch on the side and using it as a dipping sauce for each bite instead of drizzling your sauce onto the sandwich itself, since it might get lost that way.
If you're using it for sides, perhaps you could mix it with some of their other condiments. Barbecue sauce and ranch go well together with their crinkle cut fries, and mixing ranch into the Buffalo sauce can turn any chicken tender into a Buffalo chicken tender in one easy step. Ultimately, we still think there are other, better sauces for you to grab. But since Arby's usually gives its sauces away for free with your order, you can mix and match to your heart's content until you find the combo that works best for your palate.