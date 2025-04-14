If You Aren't Pickling Asparagus You're Seriously Missing Out

Asparagus sits right up there with artichokes and ramps as one of the very finest spring vegetables. Though a year-round favorite, it's undoubtedly at its best (and its most abundant) when the weather begins to turn a little warmer and the days get a little longer. But the sad truth of the matter is, whenever there's a glut of a certain vegetable, excited foodies can buy too much and not have enough ways to use it up. Fear not; if you've got a fridge full of asparagus that you won't get through before it's past its best, you really should be pickling it.

Pickling is a criminally underrated method of preparing produce, good for far more than just cucumbers and onions. Indeed, fruit, nuts, and even fish (if you're Swedish) all make for delicious at-home pickling possibilities. Asparagus, though, takes to pickling particularly well. It highlights those natural flavors that peak-season asparagus has in spades: Sweetness, grassy freshness, and a little bitterness. It also brings a beautiful, tangy complexity to proceedings, upping the sweetness and adding a little spicy complexity. Making your own pickled asparagus presents a unique opportunity to preserve those flavors while they're at their absolute best, letting you enjoy them through the summer and even beyond, and it also gives you a chance to experiment with flavors and create some genuinely interesting combinations.