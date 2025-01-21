What's The Best Way To Store Leftover Cake?

It's hard to imagine a world in which one doesn't polish off a piece of cake in its entirety. That said, no matter how delicious, sometimes a cake-cutting ceremony may still leave you with leftovers — and there's probably nothing more tragic than letting it go to waste. While you may be well-versed in how to stash cookies or pie, storing a cake is a particular process — and believe it or not, the optimal option for cake storage is the freezer. This method is going to give you a version of your treat that's closest to its original glory, and the beauty is that it's super simple and works for both full cakes and slices, too.

Freezing your confection successfully requires only that it be wrapped well in plastic or a zip top bag. But it's critical that the cake or slice is totally cool before proceeding. Wrapping it up while it's still warm could create condensation and capture steam that will mess with the perfectly tender texture. When it comes time to defrost, it helps to maintain the consistency of your cake if it gradually comes out of the deep freeze. So place it in the fridge for a night if possible.