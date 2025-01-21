What's The Best Way To Store Leftover Cake?
It's hard to imagine a world in which one doesn't polish off a piece of cake in its entirety. That said, no matter how delicious, sometimes a cake-cutting ceremony may still leave you with leftovers — and there's probably nothing more tragic than letting it go to waste. While you may be well-versed in how to stash cookies or pie, storing a cake is a particular process — and believe it or not, the optimal option for cake storage is the freezer. This method is going to give you a version of your treat that's closest to its original glory, and the beauty is that it's super simple and works for both full cakes and slices, too.
Freezing your confection successfully requires only that it be wrapped well in plastic or a zip top bag. But it's critical that the cake or slice is totally cool before proceeding. Wrapping it up while it's still warm could create condensation and capture steam that will mess with the perfectly tender texture. When it comes time to defrost, it helps to maintain the consistency of your cake if it gradually comes out of the deep freeze. So place it in the fridge for a night if possible.
More ways to care for your leftover cake
You can also use this method to freeze a cake in the making if you're not ready to complete the job all at once. Wrap cooled layers individually and they'll be good for up to about three months in the freezer. When you're prepared to assemble your cake, thaw by moving the layers to the fridge overnight. (From there, you can follow tips for the prettiest way to decorate a cake using just a spoon and a bag.)
Alternately, if you're looking to preserve your treat for just for a few days, you can leave most cakes on the counter. A cake dome works well here, and while it's best if it's not been sliced, you can use a piece of plastic wrap to cover the cut section of your cake. There are a few caveats to this room-temp scenario: When it comes to cakes that have fillings or frostings containing dairy (Think cream cheese or whipped cream), fresh fruit, curd, compote, or custard, you're going to want the safety of a refrigerator. The downside of this cool storage method is that it can dry out your cake, though, so it's really more of an in-a-pinch option. And while the ideal cake scenario is that you use a trusty knife technique for perfectly cut cake slices and enjoy every last bite as fresh as possible, this storage trick is in the category of freezer hacks to save you money and effort — not to mention, guaranteed cake satisfaction.