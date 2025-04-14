Is A Steak Stone Worth The Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steak stones are stylish. After all, it's pretty dramatic when a nice cut of beef hits the superheated surface and you hear that satisfying sizzle. But are these cooking implements made from lava, soapstone, granite, or other types of rock worth it? They're not cheap and require being heated in the oven or on the grill until scorching (a drop of water should evaporate immediately) before you can use them. Still, aficionados of the cooking method claim it produces an evenly cooked steak with a nice crust without oil and prevents overcooking.

We tapped Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye, to give us the lowdown on steak stones. The steakhouse at the Park Hyatt Aviara golf course in Carlsbad, California, is a Chef Richard Blais concept focused on steak and seafood dishes made with local ingredients. Bautista feels steak stones are more about looks and believes in sticking to standard cooking methods, like using a cast iron pan when it comes to steak. "Using a steak stone is cool for presentation, but a classic cast iron pan or grill is always the best method for a perfect result," he told Chowhound exclusively.