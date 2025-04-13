What's Actually In The Chocolate Lasagna At Olive Garden?

An Italian provision hot spot and one of the top casual dining restaurants in the United States, Olive Garden is the place to go for laid-back Alfredo plates, creamy soups, unlimited breadsticks, and generous pours of unpretentious wines. Like most mainstream chain restaurants, Olive Garden also offers desserts on its menu. Among the more familiar items, like strawberry-topped cheesecake and tiramisu, customers can find something more peculiar: chocolate lasagna. A paradoxical name for a dessert, it wouldn't be so surprising if you weren't sure exactly what goes into such a zany sweet treat.

Spoiler alert — it's chocolate. But there's more to it, and don't worry, there's no ricotta involved. In fact, Olive Garden's chocolate lasagna doesn't feature any of the ingredients found in its savory counterpart. Instead, it gets its name from its layered presentation. Olive Garden's chocolate lasagna is made with stacked sheets of chocolate cake, creamy chocolate mousse, and crushed wafers, all topped with decadent, drippy chocolate sauce.

Like savory lasagna, chocolate lasagna offers multiple flavors and textures in one forkful. The mousse, which comes together with whipped cream or egg whites infused with chocolate and custard or ganache, offers a light, airy, and creamy contrast to the moist cake and craggy wafer crumbles, while the chocolate sauce provides a silky, full-bodied finish. This unique Olive Garden dessert is vegetarian-friendly but includes dairy products not suitable for vegans. Similarly, because it features layers of cake, it's not a great option for gluten-free foodies.