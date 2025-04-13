This 'Bad' Beef Cut Has An Unfair Reputation — But It's A Delicious Bargain

If you're in the market for an affordable cut of beef that can still offer up flavor, some common tips tend to be chuck or skirt steaks. However, there's one less common cut that might just outdo them: beef eye of round.

This cut comes from the center of a cow's round section at its rump, differentiating it from the top round (which is fairly tender) and the bottom round (a larger cut used for roasts). This is a part of the cow that is worked out a lot, so the eye of round is not the most tender, even if it looks a bit like the (much more tender) tenderloin. That said, this is often the case with cheaper beef cuts. It's also a very lean cut of beef without much marbling at all (that means the streaks of fat that run through beef). Although common beef wisdom dictates that more marbling equals more flavor, eye of round bucks this assumption by offering up a robust, meaty taste.

And perhaps best of all, eye of round is affordable. Depending on where you shop and if you're buying a larger piece or not, it can be as little as $7 per pound and roughly $7 to $11 in standard grocery store settings. That's comfortably below other recommendable cheap cuts like flank steak or skirt steak. That said, it may be a little tougher to find in the U.S. compared to these very common cuts.