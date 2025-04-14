What Is Fortified Wine And Why Is It So Cheap?
If you're a devoted wine enthusiast who gets super-hyped at the chance to explore different wines from around the globe, then at some point, you've likely crossed paths with fortified ones. Spicy and loaded with hints of caramel and honey, fortified wines come in dozens of styles; whether dry or sweet, they offer a little something to fit everyone's palate. Infused with a distilled spirit during the fermentation process — most commonly brandy, which can boost the total alcohol by volume of fortified wine up to 22% — fortified wines are not only the perfect aperitif to stimulate your appetite, but also prove the point of an after-dinner drink thanks to their digestive benefits.
If you've had your share of them then you likely know that most fortified wines are actually pretty affordable. While the extra booze might easily trick you into thinking they'd come with a higher price tag, that's actually one of the main aspects that drags their price down: The addition of neutral distilled spirits halts the fermentation process early, greatly cutting down production costs and making it easier for winemakers to set budget-friendly prices without compromising on quality. That said, if you're looking for some helpful tips to know that save you money on wine, simply go for fortified.
More alcohol equals a longer shelf life
Apart from reducing production expenses, the higher alcohol content also helps preserve the wine's natural sugars. This extends its shelf life compared to regular wines because residual sugars – the amount of leftover sugars in wine at the end of fermentation — play a key role in preserving wine. At the same time, the elevated alcohol content protects the wine's structure while boosting its stability. This minimizes the rate of oxidation — a chemical reaction that happens when wine makes contact with oxygen — making it possible for fortified wines to be stored for a longer period of time without the worry that they'd spoil.
Wondering how long you can keep them around? If unopened, they can last for years if kept in a cool, dark place at a stable temperature. Once opened, fortified wines can last up to 28 days if you put the cork back in. If all of this wine talk got you thinking about the flavor differences between port and Madeira and when to drink each, then maybe you've found yourself the perfect excuse to open some bottles and explore the world of fortified wines. Just make sure to sip from small glasses — you don't want to get tipsy too soon!