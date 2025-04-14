What Is Fortified Wine And Why Is It So Cheap?

If you're a devoted wine enthusiast who gets super-hyped at the chance to explore different wines from around the globe, then at some point, you've likely crossed paths with fortified ones. Spicy and loaded with hints of caramel and honey, fortified wines come in dozens of styles; whether dry or sweet, they offer a little something to fit everyone's palate. Infused with a distilled spirit during the fermentation process — most commonly brandy, which can boost the total alcohol by volume of fortified wine up to 22% — fortified wines are not only the perfect aperitif to stimulate your appetite, but also prove the point of an after-dinner drink thanks to their digestive benefits.

If you've had your share of them then you likely know that most fortified wines are actually pretty affordable. While the extra booze might easily trick you into thinking they'd come with a higher price tag, that's actually one of the main aspects that drags their price down: The addition of neutral distilled spirits halts the fermentation process early, greatly cutting down production costs and making it easier for winemakers to set budget-friendly prices without compromising on quality. That said, if you're looking for some helpful tips to know that save you money on wine, simply go for fortified.