What Ever Happened To Mamma Bella's Garlic Bread?
There are several grocery store options for frozen garlic bread. Some are served in slices, while others come in a loaf. Up until recently, one common brand of frozen garlic bread was called Mamma Bella. But you can't find that in stores anymore, at least not under that label.
It still exists, just under another name. Thankfully, you don't have to look too hard to find it, as the bread is sold under the arguably more popular New York Bakery brand, which also makes popular pasta sides like gluten-free Texas toast, five-cheese Texas toast, and garlic breadsticks.
The box may not look the same, but the New York Bakery brand isn't erasing Mamma Bella. Instead, the brand's signature yellow packaging reads, "Mamma Bella's recipe," in the top corner to assure customers they're buying the same product they know and love.
Why has Mamma Bella's garlic bread disappeared?
Mamma Bella frozen garlic bread was previously produced by Lancaster Colony Corporation at its Baldwin Park, California, factory. However, in February 2022, the company announced it would be closing that production plant and discontinuing the Mamma Bella label. The goal of the closure, announced at one of the company's financial meetings, was to streamline the manufacturing network. But the label was discontinued as part of that closure because it just wasn't profitable enough.
Fortunately, the New York Bakery brand didn't suffer the same fate. New York Bakery is one of the many companies owned by the Lancaster Colony Corporation. Other brands it produces include Marzetti, of premium salad dressing fame, and Sister Schubert's, a brand of dinner rolls. The brand's products dominate their respective sections at grocery stores. If that's not enough, Lancaster Colony Corporation is also a reputable name in the restaurant condiment game. The corporation is responsible for making the retail versions of sauces for a few fan-favorite chains, such as Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, and Olive Garden.
And that's why people trust the company's frozen garlic bread options. Usually, garlic bread tastes better at a restaurant, but the Lancaster Colony Corporation is well-versed in restaurant-quality offerings. Better yet, you can buy the regular garlic bread and easily turn it into cheesy garlic bread in your air fryer any time you want.