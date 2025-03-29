What Ever Happened To Mamma Bella's Garlic Bread?

There are several grocery store options for frozen garlic bread. Some are served in slices, while others come in a loaf. Up until recently, one common brand of frozen garlic bread was called Mamma Bella. But you can't find that in stores anymore, at least not under that label.

It still exists, just under another name. Thankfully, you don't have to look too hard to find it, as the bread is sold under the arguably more popular New York Bakery brand, which also makes popular pasta sides like gluten-free Texas toast, five-cheese Texas toast, and garlic breadsticks.

The box may not look the same, but the New York Bakery brand isn't erasing Mamma Bella. Instead, the brand's signature yellow packaging reads, "Mamma Bella's recipe," in the top corner to assure customers they're buying the same product they know and love.