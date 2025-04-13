The Overly-Chewy Aldi Chocolate You Should Avoid Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Quality chocolate is a classic sweet treat, and there are plenty of bars out there to choose from. Grocery stores are stacked with all kinds of brands, featuring all kinds of chocolate, with plenty of flavors. Aldi is no different, though the budget grocer features brands you won't see in other stores, with a full selection of affordable European chocolate to browse.
You'll find some of the best store-bought chocolate bars on Aldi shelves, but you'll also find a few duds. Of course, ranking chocolate has everything to do with personal preference. Sometimes, however, companies come up with a chocolate bar combo that just doesn't work — and the Choceur coconut flakes milk chocolate bar is one of those combos that simply doesn't meet expectations.
We combed through Aldi's chocolate selection and ranked 30 different chocolate bars on criteria like texture and taste. Moser Roth chocolate bars in various flavors took the first four spots in our ranking thanks to balanced flavors and a smooth, creamy texture. The dark chocolate bar from Choceur ranked fifth out of 30, but the brand's take on a coconut chocolate bar was disappointing enough to take last place.
There's a problem with the texture of this chocolate bar
The Choceur coconut flakes milk chocolate bar has a good flavor with strong notes of coconut that are carried well by the milk chocolate. But that's about the best we can say about this chocolate. It's the texture that landed the bar at the bottom of our Aldi chocolate bar ranking. There are plenty of great reviews of the bar online and if you're a coconut-lover, you probably won't hate everything about this bar. But, we'd choose a different coconut-chocolate bar for a tropical, chocolatey escape — maybe try the coconut chocolate bars from Unreal, instead.
You might think the coconut flakes get lost in Choceur's milk chocolate bar, because they're mixed into the chocolate, not formed into a log and coated like a Mounds bar. At a certain point, large pieces of coconut flakes stand out and take over this chocolate bar, creating a very chewy and off-putting texture. It seems Choceur has tweaked the recipe and added smaller coconut flakes, but the move didn't improve the texture. Instead, the chocolate in the bar is chalky and unimpressive.