The Overly-Chewy Aldi Chocolate You Should Avoid Buying

Quality chocolate is a classic sweet treat, and there are plenty of bars out there to choose from. Grocery stores are stacked with all kinds of brands, featuring all kinds of chocolate, with plenty of flavors. Aldi is no different, though the budget grocer features brands you won't see in other stores, with a full selection of affordable European chocolate to browse.

You'll find some of the best store-bought chocolate bars on Aldi shelves, but you'll also find a few duds. Of course, ranking chocolate has everything to do with personal preference. Sometimes, however, companies come up with a chocolate bar combo that just doesn't work — and the Choceur coconut flakes milk chocolate bar is one of those combos that simply doesn't meet expectations.

We combed through Aldi's chocolate selection and ranked 30 different chocolate bars on criteria like texture and taste. Moser Roth chocolate bars in various flavors took the first four spots in our ranking thanks to balanced flavors and a smooth, creamy texture. The dark chocolate bar from Choceur ranked fifth out of 30, but the brand's take on a coconut chocolate bar was disappointing enough to take last place.