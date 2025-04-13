A Closer Look At The Science Behind Using Soda To Marinate Meat
Marinades are made of basic ingredients that culminate to transform meats by tenderizing their gristly bits, preserving their moisture content, and infusing them with flavor from the inside out. Meat marinades are easy to make, and the process is as simple as combining your favorite acids, fats, and flavoring agents for overnight soaking. While a no-frills marinade comes together nicely with simple fixings like olive oil, distilled white vinegar, and salt and pepper, creative, out-of-the-box ingredients can take a meat marinade from ordinary to extraordinary. Enter soda — the scientifically proven and zany way to jazz up your go-to marinades.
There's no arguing that a soda-infused marinade is an unconventional twist. Surprisingly, though, sodas are armed with some of the essential components of a well-made marinade. At the heart of almost all colas and soft drinks is carbonic acid, which gives them their distinctly fizzy finish. Citrusy sodas contain citric acid as a tangy flavoring agent, and others may contain phosphoric acid, which adds flavor and preserves and stabilizes the drink. These acids work together to denature — break down — the tough proteins and connective tissues in meat, tenderizing it while allowing flavors to penetrate more deeply. Though it's a controversial talking point in public health sectors, the high sugar content in sodas actually comes in handy when marinating meat, as it aids in the development of a golden-brown, crusty finish by hastening the Maillard reaction, a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, toastier, and more complex flavor.
Matching sodas to meat for the perfect marinade
Adding to the chemistry of why they work well in meat marinades, sodas flaunt complex tasting notes that can pair uniquely and harmoniously with other marinade fixings, facilitating a final dish that's exploding with nuanced yet accessible and exciting flavors. But to achieve a tastefully-made soda-kissed marinade, you'll need to pair the right pop with the right protein. Bear in mind that you'll still need to add a source of fat to complete the marinade, and it doesn't hurt to introduce other acids and flavoring agents alongside the soda.
Lemon-lime sodas like Sprite and 7UP are great for lighter, lean meats like chicken, where their bright flavors complement the meat's natural freshness — perfect for summery dishes like citrus grilled chicken skewers or zesty shredded chicken tacos. Lemon-lime sodas also work well in fish marinades, giving them an aptly tropical and punchy finish that works well over rice or paired with zippy mixed green salads. Similarly, grapefruit sodas like Squirt are also excellent options for seafood marinades.
Colas are a top option for beef marinades. Their caramel notes and delicate hints of bitterness accented by warming spices like cinnamon and clove harmonize with the rich, umami-blasted taste of beef. Pair a cola-marinated steak with sautéed mushrooms and mashed potatoes for a rich, savory combination. Colas also work well in pork marinades, but you can also try using ginger beer to add an element of spicy freshness to their meaty machismo. Alternatively, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper work well in a pork marinade made for pairing with BBQ provisions.