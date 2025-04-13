A Closer Look At The Science Behind Using Soda To Marinate Meat

Marinades are made of basic ingredients that culminate to transform meats by tenderizing their gristly bits, preserving their moisture content, and infusing them with flavor from the inside out. Meat marinades are easy to make, and the process is as simple as combining your favorite acids, fats, and flavoring agents for overnight soaking. While a no-frills marinade comes together nicely with simple fixings like olive oil, distilled white vinegar, and salt and pepper, creative, out-of-the-box ingredients can take a meat marinade from ordinary to extraordinary. Enter soda — the scientifically proven and zany way to jazz up your go-to marinades.

There's no arguing that a soda-infused marinade is an unconventional twist. Surprisingly, though, sodas are armed with some of the essential components of a well-made marinade. At the heart of almost all colas and soft drinks is carbonic acid, which gives them their distinctly fizzy finish. Citrusy sodas contain citric acid as a tangy flavoring agent, and others may contain phosphoric acid, which adds flavor and preserves and stabilizes the drink. These acids work together to denature — break down — the tough proteins and connective tissues in meat, tenderizing it while allowing flavors to penetrate more deeply. Though it's a controversial talking point in public health sectors, the high sugar content in sodas actually comes in handy when marinating meat, as it aids in the development of a golden-brown, crusty finish by hastening the Maillard reaction, a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and a deeper, toastier, and more complex flavor.