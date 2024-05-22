You Can (Technically) Make Dinner In Your Coffee Maker

Is a coffee maker the best way to cook any food? No. Absolutely not. That would be an oven, or a stove, or any of the other devices that were actually invented for conventional cooking, which coffee makers most certainly were not. However, they are compact, inexpensive, and more energy efficient than an oven or stove – all of which comes in handy for a certain type of cook.

Not everyone has access to a full kitchen, particularly college students and those who travel extensively for business. These groups often find themselves in small quarters with a microwave and coffee maker as their only available kitchen appliances. Of course, a microwave can only get you so far ... at least, that's what some culinary adventurers have surmised. Believe it or not, there are a lot of people cooking in coffee makers.

Alternative cooking methods are always good for a bit of fun (salmon cooked in the dishwasher, anyone?), but a coffee maker offers more possibilities than most. A search through YouTube will uncover intrepid foodies using their standard drip coffee maker to steam, poach, boil, and grill every meal of the day, from breakfast to dessert. If you're a dorm-dweller, a person on the go, or just an inquisitive cook willing to explore, you might have fun experimenting with it. (And no, your food won't have any bitter bean flavors as long as you make sure everything's spotless first.)

