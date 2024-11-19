Edible Cupcake Wrappers Are The Playful Dish Perfect For Any Dessert

One way to make edible cupcake wrappers is with modeling chocolate, which has the texture of play dough and can be made in any color. Sometimes known as "chocolate clay," bakers frequently use modeling chocolate in pastry decoration. It acts like fondant and tastes like chocolate. You can buy modeling chocolate or make it at home by combining your choice of chocolate with corn syrup. To make a cupcake wrapper, roll out the modeling chocolate like dough and craft edible cupcake wrappers from it by cutting out individual pieces and assembling them around already baked cupcakes.

Candy melts are another smart way to create vibrant, edible wrappers for your cupcakes. This process involves melting chocolate or candy melts and spooning or brushing it in layers into silicone cupcake molds or paper wrappers, allowing each layer to completely set before adding another. Place the wrappers into cupcake tins to make them easier to move and allow them to completely harden before placing fully baked cupcakes in them.

You can also make edible cupcake wrappers from rice paper for a delicate wrapper that looks like real paper. Just add sugar, flavoring extracts, and food coloring to the water you'd usually soften the wrappers in and press them into a greased cupcake tin. This method allows you to bake your cupcakes directly in the wrappers as usual.