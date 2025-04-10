Can You Use Half And Half To Make Alfredo Sauce?

Even with grocery store tips like reverse lists for easier shopping or photo hacks for smarter food buying, it's too easy to forget an ingredient or two. This is when swaps can sometimes save the day, but you have to be careful about just what you can and cannot substitute. Rich, creamy, cheesy Alfredo sauce seems to have an obviously appropriate alternative should you neglect to pick up the heavy cream many recipes require: the half and half you keep in steady supply for your morning coffee. But we asked chef Jasper Mirabile Jr., cookbook author and owner of Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, to be sure.

"If you only have half-and-half, that's okay, because remember, the cheese is used as a thickening agent when you cook it down," Mirabile tells Chowhound exclusively. "You may have to add a little bit more cheese, but believe me, this is what I teach in cooking class, and the sauce will thicken when reduced," he says. So, it's actually that other critical ingredient, the Parmigiano Reggiano, that you need to be more careful about keeping in stock. But Mirabile has an exchange for that, too, should you need one.