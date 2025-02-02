The Cut Of Chicken You Need For The Most Flavorful Soup

Chicken soup is such a basic, well-known staple that it is almost hard to imagine changing it. But it's so incredibly versatile that it might just be a disservice not to experiment with ways to spice it up to suit your mood. The good news is that there are so many delicious options to add to the flavor of chicken soup, you could probably make it differently every time and never get bored — you can even start by adding some booze!

Once you've settled on the right cut of meat for your soup, try adding depth to the flavor with some lemon juice. This will give it a nice tang with a Mediterranean vibe, which you can develop even further with some oregano. Your kitchen's spice cabinet is a great place to find flavors that will inspire your soup, like the chicken soup powerhouse ingredient turmeric, which will give it a color boost along with enhancing the flavor. If your palette leans toward spicy flavors, try some chili powder or red pepper flakes to give it a nice kick.

If you really want your chicken to be extra succulent, stick with dark meat, but take it to the next level with the unexpectedly flavorful poultry cut: chicken oysters. These little bites of meat are found tucked away on the back of the chicken, one on each side of the spine. While they only give you a bite or two each, they are tender and juicy since they are dark meat, but they are packed with even more flavor than the thighs and drumsticks. To find these flavorful little bites, you'll likely have to head to a specialty butcher or high-end grocer, as they aren't commonly sold in stores.