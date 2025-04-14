Is It Safe To Drink Cactus Water?

Whether you're planning a backpacking trip through Death Valley and making sure to brush up on your backcountry survival skills or you're wondering if there's any science to back up Sokka's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" recommendation to, "Drink cactus juice! Nothing's quenchier," we're here to tell you that the world of cactus water is more complex than it may first appear. Yes, water from certain cactus varieties is safe to drink. And yes, it may even quench your thirst more effectively than a glass of water poured out from your at-home Brita filter. But there are significant risks involved, and quite a few ways for the idea that looks oh-so-simple in cartoons to go wrong. So, unless it's an emergency, you might want to stick with using your Stanley (or Yeti) to keep you hydrated.

Although fresh water comes into the desert via rain, once stored inside a cactus, it is contaminated by acids and alkaloids that, while making a modified version of photosynthesis possible for cacti, are dangerous to humans and can give you an upset stomach — plus, make you even more dehydrated. But that said, prickly pear cacti, or Opuntia (which actually encapsulates more than 300 cacti species), have been used for food and drink in Mexico and the Southwestern United States for centuries, and are safe to eat when properly prepared. In a pinch, the nopales, or cactus pads, are even mostly okay to eat raw. But unfortunately, while sometimes shaped like it, cactuses aren't actually just plant-based natural rain barrels, so that dream of sticking a straw in through one side and slurping up a refreshingly cool sip of water is likely going to remain a dream.