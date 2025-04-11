Combine These 2 Treats From The Arby's Menu For The Ultimate Dessert
If you're the type who likes to do a little innovative mix-and-matching with your fast food orders, Arby's is a great place to experiment. Not only can you give your Arby's roast beef sandwiches a new flavor with this bread switch tip, but there's also the potential to create decadent new desserts. In this case, all it takes is a vanilla milkshake getting up-close and personal with a triple chocolate cookie to create the ultimate dessert: the cookie milkshake to beat all cookie milkshakes.
To make this rich, sweet treat, simply order an Arby's small vanilla milkshake — hold the whipped cream — and a triple chocolate cookie. Crush the cookie in its packaging until it's the consistency you like in a cookie shake, whether that's a fine, chocolatey dust, a collection of gem-sized choco chunks, or a mix of both. Pour most of the crushed cookie into the milkshake and give it a good stir so that the cookies are evenly distributed. Finish the treat by topping it with the rest of the crushed cookie. If whipped cream is a must for you, ask for it on the side and add it in later.
This dessert hack is the perfect scenario for confectionary creativity. Plus, it works with more than just chocolate and vanilla flavor pairings. Arby's dessert menu offers a selection of milkshakes and baked goods that combine in delightful ways for those times when you're looking for something extra. Depending on what's offered at your local Arby's, you're looking at a wide variety of sweet possibilities that take mere minutes to concoct.
Other Arby's dessert pairings for the milkshake hack
To shake up this Arby's milkshake trick, consider playing around with the flavor combos. A salted caramel and chocolate cookie would also be great with the vanilla milkshake. Creamy vanilla notes are a classic pairing with salty, caramelized sweetness, subtler than a triple chocolate-based take but just as rewarding.
Coffee and chocolate are another famous flavor duo that Arby's capitalizes on with its famous Jamocha shake. This rich, frosty dessert could be kicked up a notch or 10 with the addition of that triple chocolate cookie (bonus points if you make it a boozy milkshake using this expert advice and a little Kahlúa or chocolate liqueur from your own bar cart). The salted caramel and chocolate cookie would also make sweet sense — think of a chocolate-caramel macchiato in frozen form. And finally, don't forget you can always up the chocolatey notes of the Andes Mint Chocolate shake by adding the chocolate cookie, though you may want to add it slowly and taste as you go to ensure the mint isn't overwhelmed.
Cookies aren't the only pastry options at Arby's; fruit turnovers are also on offer. For the utmost in creativity, you could try breaking up one of these into a vanilla milkshake — apple crumble and cherry crumble ice creams are a thing, after all. With all these pastry and shake flavor options, the potential pairings are deliciously endless.