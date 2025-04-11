The Popular Fruit Ree Drummond Calls Her Least Favorite

Best-selling author and Food Network star Ree Drummond is a comfort food queen, known for recipes like macaroni and cheese, uniquely seasoned chicken pot pies, and chicken parmigiana. But what you might not know is that there's a popular sweet ingredient — the star of a classic baked comfort food — that she'll never eat. As it turns out, the Pioneer Woman intensely dislikes bananas, finding the taste, smell, and texture of the fruit off-putting. She won't even offer anything with bananas at her deli and bakery, The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. "There's not a single banana in the whole joint," Drummond said in an interview with Fox News.

Though banana puree is what many of us consumed in infancy, Drummond claims she didn't even like them then. In a 2011 blog post about bananas foster on The Pioneer Woman website, the famed home cook said she believes her distaste for the soft, yellow fruit is a "genetic aversion" since her father and one of her brothers also dislike bananas. She went on to admit that, "In my entire forty-two years on this earth, I've never eaten a whole banana. I've had accidental bites here and there, half of which were promptly spit out into a napkin." Drummond's dislike for bananas is so fierce that her kids actually need to remind her to pick some up at the grocery store, otherwise she never remembers to do so for them.