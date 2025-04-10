Why You Might Want To Skip The Spicy Tuna Rolls At A Sushi Restaurant

Spicy tuna rolls are the superior sushi order for a reason: tuna, mayo, chili sauce, and the umami taste of nori is a combination that feels like a cheat code for immediate satisfaction. Still, there are a number of things worth knowing before you order from your favorite sushi restaurant, and sushi experts and in-the know sushi-lovers everywhere take extra caution when it comes to spicy tuna rolls. As delicious as they may be, one of the key ingredients is actually tuna scrape aka the "pink slime" of the sushi world. Tuna scrape is exactly as unpleasant as it sounds — it is the meat scraped from the skeleton of the tuna rather than the freshest, most nutritious tuna meat. Not only does this mean that the tuna is not as flavorsome and often the reason why your beloved spicy tuna roll is so heavily seasoned, but it also has been linked to some pretty serious health risks. In 2012, there was even an outbreak of Salmonella related to tuna scrape according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While tuna is one of the most common types of fish you'll always see on sushi menus, it should only be added when safe and top quality, which is not always the case with spicy tuna rolls. Restaurants often get this type of tuna shipped as a frozen product. The tuna backmeat is also ground, a less-than-desirable form since ground meat in general presents more risk of contamination — yikes. Whether you're hooked on tuna sushi rolls or a newbie to sushi and want to test the waters with a familiar and easy-to-love tuna flavor, it's worth knowing the truth about what's actually in spicy tuna rolls and how to avoid disappointment.