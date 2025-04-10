The Flavorful Chicken That's Aarti Sequeira's Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best compliment Aarti Sequeira ever received was when someone said her homemade tandoori chicken was better than any they had had in an Indian restaurant. Yet the Food Network chef, host, and frequent judge was a little reluctant to share her family's recipe when she appeared on the network's series, "The Best Thing I Ever Made." "This is a hallowed recipe in the Sequeira household," she said, admitting that she has "a little trepidation about giving [family recipes] away." Thankfully, she put aside her fears and shared what makes her tandoori chicken special.

While Sequeira says all you need for this recipe is "a spice grinder, an oven, and a bunch of spices" (and presumably some chicken), it's actually a little more complicated than that. One of the chef's secrets is to use two dried guajillo chilis, which give the dish a smoky flavor as well as some color. If you're unable to find those particular chilis, she suggests using chili de árbol instead but adding a little extra paprika for the color.

Sequeira uses several of the five key spices you need for Indian food, including coriander, but also suggests fenugreek seeds for maple flavor, fennel seeds for a taste of licorice, and both green and black cardamom. She toasts the spices and then grinds them together, often blending enough to have leftovers. In fact, Sequeira says she has given out this particular blend of spices as Christmas gifts. The Cuisinart SG-10 is a dedicated nut and spice grinder, but an electric coffee grinder would also work well. Or you can go manual with a rolling pin or mortar and pestle.