We Can't Believe Texas Roadhouse Doesn't Make This Salad Dressing From Scratch

Among steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse's most beloved items is its ranch dressing, so it's surprising that the restaurant doesn't make this item fully from scratch. This incongruence is compounded by the number-one fast casual chain claiming on its website that "... we make our food from scratch, even the bacon bits, croutons[,] and dressings."

So, what is in this creamy sauce? On a Reddit thread posted in 2021 wherein a diner was hunting for an at-home replica, a Texas Roadhouse employee shared the recipe that their location used: "4 packets ranch salad dressing mix serial # 52500-09269 from [Sauer] brands ... 6 quarts of buttermilk[,] 4 gallons of mayonnaise."

Other commenters cited that this simple blend (presumably reduced to a more feasible quantity for a single household) met the mark. Some mentioned using a similar ratio of ingredients with a different brand of seasoning packet, and this seemed to work, too — the ingredients found in the Sauer packet and the popular Hidden Valley ranch packets, for instance, are almost identical.