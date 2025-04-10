The Underrated Ingredient Duff Goldman Thinks You Should Be Using More Often

You probably know Duff Goldman from his expansive presence on the Food Network channel. He is the Ace of Cakes, a baker and owner of Baltimore's Charm City Cakes. Simply put, Goldman is an expert in all things baking, and he has plenty of opinions on the topic. From his method of making perfectly gooey cookies (take them out as soon as they start to brown), to his tip for making deliciously moist oatmeal raisin cookies (soak your oats and raisins), he is a font of baking know-how. So, when Duff Goldman says there is an ingredient we may be over looking in our baking endeavors, we're more than apt to listen. In an interview with EatingWell, Goldman revealed the one ingredient that he thinks should be used more frequently, and you might already have a bottle in your pantry.

According to Goldman, the most underrated ingredient to bake with is almond extract. "Almond extract in desserts is kind of like shallots in savory dishes," he noted. "It's not that you want something to taste like shallots, but there's just something about shallots that sort of gives things a refined flavor." It's true that almond extract has a very strong, pungent flavor. Most often it is associated with use in white wedding cake, sugar cookies and Italian rainbow cookies, which have a distinctly almond taste. Essentially, almond extract should be used to round out and enhance other flavors. If used correctly, it might just become your go-to baking add-in.