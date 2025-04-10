The Underrated Ingredient Duff Goldman Thinks You Should Be Using More Often
You probably know Duff Goldman from his expansive presence on the Food Network channel. He is the Ace of Cakes, a baker and owner of Baltimore's Charm City Cakes. Simply put, Goldman is an expert in all things baking, and he has plenty of opinions on the topic. From his method of making perfectly gooey cookies (take them out as soon as they start to brown), to his tip for making deliciously moist oatmeal raisin cookies (soak your oats and raisins), he is a font of baking know-how. So, when Duff Goldman says there is an ingredient we may be over looking in our baking endeavors, we're more than apt to listen. In an interview with EatingWell, Goldman revealed the one ingredient that he thinks should be used more frequently, and you might already have a bottle in your pantry.
According to Goldman, the most underrated ingredient to bake with is almond extract. "Almond extract in desserts is kind of like shallots in savory dishes," he noted. "It's not that you want something to taste like shallots, but there's just something about shallots that sort of gives things a refined flavor." It's true that almond extract has a very strong, pungent flavor. Most often it is associated with use in white wedding cake, sugar cookies and Italian rainbow cookies, which have a distinctly almond taste. Essentially, almond extract should be used to round out and enhance other flavors. If used correctly, it might just become your go-to baking add-in.
A little bit about almond extract
So, what is almond extract and why, exactly, is it such a great addition to baked goods? Let's dig in. Almond extract is made from bitter almond oil, combined with alcohol and water in order to produce a concentrated flavor. It doesn't taste exactly like almonds. In fact, many people who love almond simply can't stand almond extract. Where almonds have a subtle, only slightly sweet flavor, almond extract has a punchy, sweet, and fruity taste. It is often compared to cherry, or other stone fruit, and for good reason. Almonds come from the Prunus genus, a family of trees that often produce stone fruits such as cherries, peaches, plums, and apricots. Interestingly, some almond extracts are made with peach pits rather than almonds.
The taste is incredibly concentrated (it is an extract, after all), and more closely resembles marzipan than actual almonds. Because of its sweet taste and proximity to stone fruits, Duff Goldman suggests using it in cherry dishes, especially cherry pie. When talking to EatingWell, he said, "Cherry pie filling 100% needs almond extract. It doesn't taste right if it's not in there." Almond extract can help to round out the flavors of cherry, bringing out their full complexity and adding an undefinable punch of nutty flavor. The same goes for other stone fruit-based pies and pastries, such as apricot tarts and peach pies. Adding a small amount of almond extract can help the flavors of these fruits really stand out.
More ways to add in almond extract
Now, just because almond extract and stone fruits make a natural pair, this doesn't mean that your trusty bottle of almond extract is limited to use in cherry cobblers, pies, and tarts. This couldn't be further from the truth. Almond extract is actually one of the most dynamic ingredients to have on hand. As long as you know how to use it correctly, it is sure to step up your baking game. The taste of almond extract goes well with many flavors, from chocolate to coffee to vanilla and even citrus dishes. So, how can you use almond extract to boost these flavors?
For starters, you'll want to start off small, and we mean very small. Unlike vanilla extract, which is often added to baked goods rather liberally, and without much fear of over-use, almond extract has a very strong flavor. Duff Goldman also encourages bakers to keep the first addition small. With that in mind, start adding it in ¼-teaspoon increments. This is often more than enough to get the taste. You can add the extract to cake batters and cookie dough to enhance chocolate or fruity flavors. In citrus case, for example, almond extract can be added into the base, for a more complex flavor profile. You can also add in almond extract to your cake's frosting if you want the two flavors to be more distinct. Finally, consider adding almond extract to simple syrup, as you can use this on any number of dishes, from cakes to coffee (and so much more).