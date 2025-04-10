The Store-Brand Steak Sauce You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Steak sauce can be a polarizing condiment. Detractors claim it drowns out the natural flavors of the meat, while fans say it enhances it. To be fair, a subpar steak sauce may end up overpowering many of the steak and the steak rub's flavors, which is exactly the folly committed by Walmart's Great Value Steak Sauce.

After Chowhound rounded up and ranked 10 store-bought steak sauces, we found that Walmart's private-label steak sauce had sharp, tangy notes that flooded the palate, subduing many of the other important flavors. This comes from vinegar, a common ingredient in most brown sauces we drizzle onto steak. While a little bit of acidity can help cut through the meat's fatty mouthfeel, vinegar's potent taste can easily become overwhelming. What is perhaps most interesting is that the ingredients in Great Value Steak Sauce are almost identical to the ones in A.1. Original Sauce, which came out at the top of our ranking. Combine the latter with some restaurant tricks for making delicious steaks, and you can enjoy a gourmet meal at home.

Good steak sauce can't redeem a subpar steak, nor worsen a great one. It simply complements the steak and its seasonings' existing flavors. This requires it to be a versatile condiment, which is why most steak sauces also work well on roasted veggies, baked potatoes, burgers, french fries, and more. However, incorporating one with more aggressive-tasting notes, like the Great Value Steak Sauce, is a little more complicated.