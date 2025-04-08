What Kind Of Pork Chops Does Texas Roadhouse Serve?

Texas Roadhouse, the American steakhouse chain that pays homage to the Lone Star State, isn't just famous for its delicious, yeasty rolls, its wide range of appetizers, or its mouthwatering range of steaks (which we've conveniently ranked). In fact, some of the chain's best menu items are unusual offerings for a fast-casual restaurant, like grilled salmon or smothered chicken. Perhaps surprisingly, the restaurant's pork chops are another delicious find.

If you'd like a little more meaty heft than a grilled chicken dish but a less heavy meal than a hearty cut of beef, Texas Roadhouse's pork chops might be your best bet. Cooked on the grill, the chops get a nice char that emphasizes the savory, umami flavor of the meat without losing any of its juicy, tender qualities. They're notably boneless and enhanced with zesty seasonings that boost the pork's meaty savor.

Already a rich and robust dish, the pork chops come with a side of brown peppercorn sauce — a signature Roadhouse condiment with a fragrant, peppery punch. The creamy sauce is made with plenty of butter, brown gravy, cracked black pepper, and red wine; not only is it an ideal pairing with the chops, but it's especially delicious with a side of Roadhouse rolls as well.