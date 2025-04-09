The Disappointing Reason Your Fudge Didn't Harden (And What To Do Next Time)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've tried your hand at making fudge (which is different from chocolate) at home, you know that the emulsion of milk, sugar, and butter is sometimes deceptive in its simplicity; a lot can go wrong with those rich, buttery cubes of delight. For one, fudge can easily turn out grainy. Another issue that can arise when making your own fudge is the tricky batter not hardening. Instead, you may be left with a gooey, sticky mess that can't be cut into perfectly uniform squares, leaving it to be destined for the freezer, or worse, the trash can.

The reason your fudge won't harden may be because it never quite reached the temperature it was supposed to. Fudge starts by melting sugar over the stove. It needs to break down into a syrup either with or without additional ingredients like butter and half-and-half. At the start of most fudge recipes, sugar needs to be cooked over medium heat until it liquifies. Then, it's brought to a boil, reduced to a simmer, and cooked until it reaches between 234 and 239 degrees Fahrenheit. This step of bringing your fudge within that correct temperature range ensures that just enough water cooks out of the mixture to leave you with that perfect fudgy consistency. Too hot and you'll end up with brittle, hard fudge. Not hot enough and there will be too much water in the fudge, leaving you with a gooey mixture that refuses to set.