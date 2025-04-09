Why Sushi Rice Isn't An Ideal Swap For Risotto

Cooking the best risotto comes down to having the proper starch content in your rice. One of the main chemicals in food starch, amylose, is responsible for how firm the rice stays once it's cooked. Glutinous rice (sometimes called sticky rice) has an extremely low amylose content — one study from Food Hydrocolloids rates it at 4.2% — while arborio sits much higher (18.8% in the same study). Japanese short-grain rice (otherwise known as sushi rice) was found to have a lower amylose content — between about 12% and 15% (via Food Science Commons). Long-grain rices that hold their shape even after they're cooked have much higher amylose contents.

The other element of starch is amylopectin. Having a greater number of short chains of this molecule equates to stickier rice, and your firmer rices have fewer, longer chains. Sushi rice has an average chain length of about 20 degrees of polymerization (DP) while risotto rices tend to sit lower, at about 18 DP.

In the grand realm of rices, these are minor differences, but they're hyper-noticeable because of how much risotto quality depends on texture. In Italy, the perfect risotto texture is referred to as "alla'onda," which translate to "to the wave." This texture should mimic the gentle flow of ocean swells, and the increased gumminess brought about by sushi rice's lower amylose content and longer amylopectin chains risks disrupting this delicate balance.