You Can (And Should) Use The Air Fryer For Pie Crusts

Whether you're putting together your grandmother's heirloom recipe from scratch or making the most of a store bought pie crust, blind baking is crucial to a beautifully-made dessert. Adding moist filling to an unbaked pie crust insulates the sides and bottom from warming through and crisping up properly, resulting in a pie with a soggy bottom or an overbaked filling. Blind baking (also known as pre-baking) your pie crust ensures it ends up crisp, flakey, and tender all the way through.

Though this extra time and effort is worth the results, blind baking in an oven can be cumbersome, especially if you're making a full meal. Enter the air fryer, which may be one of the easiest options for blind baking your pie crust. As we all know, these increasingly popular kitchen gadgets are beloved for their ability to cook things efficiently and deliciously, from last night's leftover pizza to simple and delicious air fryer hand pies. The crisp, flakey texture your air fryer imparts to handheld pies translates easily to the crust of the full version.

For best air fryer blind baking results, chill your pie crust in the fridge while your air fryer preheats to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit, as this will help keep your crust from getting tough. Gently press a piece of parchment paper into the bottom of your crust before adding a layer of spherical pie weights. Place the crust inside your air fryer's basket and bake it for about 10 to 20 minutes, remove the pie weights, and bake for an additional 10 to 20 minutes.