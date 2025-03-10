You Can (And Should) Use The Air Fryer For Pie Crusts
Whether you're putting together your grandmother's heirloom recipe from scratch or making the most of a store bought pie crust, blind baking is crucial to a beautifully-made dessert. Adding moist filling to an unbaked pie crust insulates the sides and bottom from warming through and crisping up properly, resulting in a pie with a soggy bottom or an overbaked filling. Blind baking (also known as pre-baking) your pie crust ensures it ends up crisp, flakey, and tender all the way through.
Though this extra time and effort is worth the results, blind baking in an oven can be cumbersome, especially if you're making a full meal. Enter the air fryer, which may be one of the easiest options for blind baking your pie crust. As we all know, these increasingly popular kitchen gadgets are beloved for their ability to cook things efficiently and deliciously, from last night's leftover pizza to simple and delicious air fryer hand pies. The crisp, flakey texture your air fryer imparts to handheld pies translates easily to the crust of the full version.
For best air fryer blind baking results, chill your pie crust in the fridge while your air fryer preheats to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit, as this will help keep your crust from getting tough. Gently press a piece of parchment paper into the bottom of your crust before adding a layer of spherical pie weights. Place the crust inside your air fryer's basket and bake it for about 10 to 20 minutes, remove the pie weights, and bake for an additional 10 to 20 minutes.
Tips for the best-ever air fryer blind bake
Blind baking (especially in an air fryer) is a very simple way to make better pies, but like any baking project, there are a handful of common mistakes to avoid. The first is omitting the use of pie weights, which are crucial for helping your crust hold its shape. Without them, the crust may seize and shrink down the sides of the pan, or the bottom may bubble up in the center. If you don't have pie weights handy, dried beans make an excellent substitute.
Something else to think about that's especially important with air fryers is your baking dish. Choose a baking dish that's not too thick or heavy to help guarantee it'll fit easily into the air fryer basket. Thinner pie plate walls also help conduct heat into your crust more quickly, ensuring your crust is evenly baked inside and out.
The final thing to consider is how long to blind bake your crust, which largely depends on what kind of pie you're making. For pies that require further baking, such as apple or pumpkin, you want your crust to be crisp and firm but still blonde so it can withstand further baking without burning. For no-bake pies like Boston creme or banana-filled banoffee, your crust should be golden and ready to eat. You should also allow your crust to cool completely before adding no-bake filling to prevent the crust from becoming soggy and ruining your hard work.